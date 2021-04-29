Dell Latitude 7320, a great alternative to Surface Pro

We’ve mentioned on occasion that the Surface Pro has created a form factor beyond those known so far. That’s why many companies have copied it ad nauseam. This time around comes Dell’s vision with its new Dell Latitude 7320, a great 2-in-1 device that rivals the Surface Pro.

Dell Latitude 7320 takes inspiration from Surface Pro

Ultra-slim 2-in-1s have an audience looking for mobility gear, but without sacrificing anything. This is happening with the Surface Pro and also with the new Dell Latitude 7320.

Dell’s new 2-in-1 features more ports and 10% thinner bezels to achieve an 84% screen-to-body ratio. In this way, we benefit from greater immersion on the screen.

The Dell Latitude 7320 integrates 11th generation Intel processors from Intel up to i7 vPro configurations and Windows 10 Professional 64-bit or Enterprise options. Interestingly, Dell lists integrated Intel Iris X graphics (UHD for i3), leaving the option of integrating Intel Iris Xe graphics behind. It should be noted that this could be a failure in the specs indicated by Dell, we will wait to see the full specs when it is launched.

On the other hand, the Dell Latitude 7320 can achieve 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage from 128 GB to 1 TB. One of the points where this device stands out is the selection of ports. Dell has integrated two Thunderbolt 4 ports allowing charging and projection from them.

How could it be otherwise, a keyboard and stylus are offered and must be purchased separately for $ 150 and $ 99 respectively. The keyboard and stylus appear to be those of the Surface Pro X because the stylus load is similar to that seen on this Surface device. The starting price is € 1,468 on the Dell website.