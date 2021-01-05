Dell presents solutions for the new way of working at CES

Dell Technologies is positioning its new line of equipment for the new way of working. Collaborative work is expected to improve worker experience and IT management platforms.

A big topic at CES 2021 will be worker productivity and the way of working after COVID-19. For Dell, enabling collaboration, remote working and education will be an ongoing theme. John Roese, CTO of Dell Technologies, recently noted that the company is working to rethink remote working and education.

Dell Introduces New Home Work Computers

We started off by talking about the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, a flexible and modular all-in-one PC designed to save space. The PC includes artificial intelligence built into Dell Optimizer. The starting price is $ 769 with stand (screen not included) with availability January 28. The OptiPlex 3090 Ultra will be priced at $ 659 with a fixed mount and no display.

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved UHD Monitor, a curved frameless monitor with ComfortView Plus and Thunderbolt 3 and RJ45 connectivity. The starting price is $ 2,099 with availability January 28. There are also 38, 27, and 24 inch curved monitor options.

Latitude 9420, a laptop that includes an advanced automated SafeShutter 3D speaker camera system, ExpressConnect for 5G, LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity and a larger screen. The laptop will be available on March 9 with pricing to be determined.

Dell Latitude 7320, a 13-inch detachable device smaller than the previous generation. The laptop is also easily useful for corporate IT departments.

Latitude 5420, which contains bioplastics from trees in the hood and has a lower carbon, water and energy footprint.

Dell laptops have 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, 5G, WiFi 6E, various screen sizes. Some devices, like the Latitude 9420, are part of the Intel Evo program. The devices also have security built in at the supply chain level.

High performance from Dell for all budgets. Interesting this atypical CES which has already started and which will leave us other big surprises of big technology.