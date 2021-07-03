Delta Variant Symptoms Indicate Different From Normal Covid 19

Nathan (Australia)

We have been living in a world surrounded by Kovid for over 18 months now. At the start of the global pandemic, government agencies and health officials struggled to educate people on how to identify symptoms. But as the virus has evolved, it seems that even the most common symptoms have changed. Emerging data shows that people infected with the delta form of the virus exhibit different symptoms than those associated with COVID at the start of the global pandemic.

This pattern is responsible for new cases of Kovid in Australia and is increasingly visible around the world. We are all different, human beings are different from each other. Like our differences, our immune systems are also different. This means that the same virus can cause different signs and symptoms in different ways. The sign is what looks like a rash. The symptom is one that looks like a sore throat. How the virus makes you sick depends on two important factors: Viral factors include how quickly the virus replicates, how it is transmitted, and other factors.

“Health and stress can affect nutritional factors”

Viral factors change as the virus progresses. Nutritional factors (person infected with the virus) are individual. Age, gender, medications, diet, exercise, health, and stress can all affect nutritional factors. So whenever we talk about the signs and symptoms of the virus, we are talking about what is normal. In order to determine them, we need to collect information on individual cases. It is important to note that there is no bias to ensure that this data is not always easy to collect or analyze.

For example, older people may have different symptoms than younger people, and patient information from hospitals may differ from patient information from a general practice clinic. Now the question arises, what are the similar signs and symptoms of delta form? Using a self-report system via a mobile app, reports from the UK show that common symptoms of COVID may have changed from what we traditionally associate with the virus. Fever and cough have always been the most common symptoms of COVID, and although headaches and sore throats are traditionally seen in some people, a runny nose was rare in previous data.

runny nose and sore throat symptoms of covid-19

At the same time, the loss of smell, which was very common in the beginning, is now a symptom of ninth place. There could be several reasons behind the symptoms that develop this way. This may be because the numbers were originally from patients going to hospital who were more likely to get sick. And due to the higher vaccination rates of the elderly, cases of covid are now more noticeable in young people and they have moderate symptoms. This may be due to the evolution of the virus and also to the different characteristics of the delta form. But the exact answer to why the symptoms are changing is not determined. We need to know more about the delta model, but this emerging data is needed because it shows that what we think of as a minor cold – runny nose and sore throat – can be a symptom of COVID-19.

(Lara Herrero, Virology and Infectious Disease Research Guide, Griffith University)