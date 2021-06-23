Delta variant update: Delta variant of Covid 19 has overtaken UK and US could be next experts warn

Strong points:

For the first time in India, the Delta variant of the corona virus has engulfed all of Britain. Now there is a danger that this highly contagious corona strain will take hold of America. America’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr.Anthony Fauci, has warned that the delta variant poses the greatest threat to America’s efforts to protect itself from the crown.

If the delta variant of the corona virus continues to spread like this in America, then by the end of this year the cases of this epidemic could increase again in America. Experts say the situation in America right now is that one in 5 corona cases is linked to the delta variant. The Delta variant took over the UK and replaced its previous Alpha variant.

“Delta is the most contagious of all the variants”

US expert Dr Peter Hotez said in conversation with CNN: “This corona variant is the most infectious of all the variants we have encountered so far. We have seen what has happened. in Britain. He took the whole country under his grip. So I’m worried about what’s going to happen in America. US CDC director Dr Rochelle Valensky has said he expects this to happen. that the delta variant becomes the most important variant several months ago.

Another expert monitoring Kovid variants, William Lee, said the crown delta variant spread could occur in the coming weeks, not a few months. The CDC estimates that the delta variant is responsible for 10% of coronavirus cases in the United States in the past two weeks. Dr Fauchi also said that one in five cases is linked to the delta variant.

Patients become more seriously ill than before

Dr Fauchi stated that this strain is very contagious and easily infects compared to previous strains. The World Health Organization has also declared that this viral strain is becoming the most important strain in the world. Another danger with this variant is that the patients become more seriously ill than before.

