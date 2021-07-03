Delta variant update: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns Delta variant is dangerous and continues to mutate

Strong points:

WHO Director-General has warned that the world is in a “very dangerous phase” of the constantly changing United Nations / Geneva Kovid-19 pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization has warned of the delta variant of the corona virus first found in India. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned the world is in a “very dangerous phase” of the COVID-19 pandemic, the delta-like forms of which are more contagious and are constantly changing over time . He said that in countries where fewer populations have been vaccinated, the number of patients in hospitals has started to rise again.

“The delta-like form is more contagious and is spreading to many countries,” Tedros said at a press conference on Friday. At the same time, we are in a very dangerous phase of this pandemic. Gebreyas said: “No country is yet out of danger. The delta model is dangerous and it changes over time which must be constantly monitored. He said the delta form has been found in at least 98 countries and is spreading rapidly in countries where vaccinations are declining.

“An adequate layout to keep the houses ventilated is important”

“Public health and social measures such as strict surveillance, screening, early detection, isolation and medical care are always important,” the WHO chief said. The WHO director-general said wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowded places and adequate arrangements to keep homes ventilated are important. He urged world leaders to unite to ensure that by next year 70% of every country’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19.

He said: “This is the best way to end the epidemic, save lives, restore the world economy and prevent the emergence of dangerous forms. We urge leaders to immunize at least 10 percent of people in all countries by the end of September. The WHO said this week that the delta form, first detected in India, is now found in around 100 countries.