Demand for dog trainers increased by up to 80% in 2021

According to data from the National Association of Manufacturers of Pet Food (ANFAAC), in Spain there are more than 28 million pets and 40% of households have a pet such as a dog. A figure which has increased considerably over the past ten years and which has continued to increase during the pandemic, since the fear of a new confinement or the limitations experienced in terms of social relations have prompted many families to adopt a pet from company. something that has been shown to be positive for people’s physical and emotional health.

This increase in the number of families with pets has also resulted in an increase in demand for pet-related services. This is demonstrated by a study prepared by Prontopro.es, the portal that brings together the supply and demand for professional and artisan work.

According to this report, during the year 2021, the dog trainer recorded an increase in demand of up to 80% between the months of May and July compared to previous years. Regarding the professionals most in demand by Spaniards in terms of pet services, we see that veterinarians are at the top of the rankings, followed by animal washing services, canine trainers and, finally, dog sitters.

Five tips for understanding dog body language

On the occasion of Dog Day, which was celebrated on August 26, Prontopro consulted with different dog training experts on the platform on how to understand the body language of these animals, focusing on those families who have this animal at home for the first time:

The ears and mood of the dog. Dogs’ ears are particularly expressive and can show what is happening to them at any time, so their position is essential. Thus, we observe that, when dogs are calm, they have their ears down or back, while the raised ears, located on the top of the head, indicate curiosity or even, depending on the context, aggressiveness. On the other hand, throwing the ears back could represent fear or submission of the animal.

Tail. When the tail is held at a medium height and moves back and forth in wide circular motions, it means the dog is happy. On the contrary, when the tail goes down, it is a sign that you are upset, sad, fearful and even sick. In addition, a tail tucked between the paws is the ultimate sign that the dog is afraid, as it prevents the dog from giving off an odor that may attract attention.

Facial expression. Teeth and mouth say a lot about dogs, so we’ll see that they are happy and relaxed if presented with their mouths slightly open and seemingly smiling. However, when this animal pulls its lips back it can be out of fear or feel submissive, while clenching its teeth it can show aggression.

Postures and body movements. Like humans, dogs can flinch when scared, and that same body language can indicate submission. Dominant dogs, on the other hand, will stand tall and proud and their muscles tense.

The sounds. There is no single reason dogs bark. They do this to give warnings, during play or when they are anxious or bored. However, he may moan if prevented from doing something, a noise that can also indicate feelings of anxiety. Growls, on the other hand, are another means of communication for these animals, and they can show feelings such as frustration, aggression, dominance, or they can even mean that something or someone is scaring them.

