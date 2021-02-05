democracy in Myanmar – Navbharat Times Blog

With democracy, there is rarely such a force as seen in Myanmar this week. The elections only took place there last November, in which people widely participated and won the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party with an even larger majority. Even though they know that whatever majority they give, neither their beloved leader will become the leader of the government and that government will not have complete freedom to run the government. Indeed, in 2008, the Constitution made under the supervision of the army is in force, according to her, a quarter of the seats in Parliament are reserved for the army and a majority of more than three quarters is necessary to bring about significant changes. . in the Constitution like changing this system.

Even before starting the game of hide and seek with democracy, the army had ensured by this Constitution that no democratic government could challenge its supremacy over power. The same has happened. In the 2011 elections, the military did not allow the country’s popular leader Aung San Suu Kyi to complete the form. But there is a quality with democracy. It looks a lot like a perfume. If you open its bottle or let someone else open it whether you like it or not, its scent spreads and makes the atmosphere happy. In Myanmar, too, the magic of democracy began to operate despite all the restrictions of the military. Aung San Suu Kyi could not be prevented from running for office in the 2015 elections. She fought and her party won such a large majority that although she did not win the presidency, she became the leader. leader of her government. It can certainly be said that when the government was in a lame position, how important would the goodness of the governor be?

As a result, while the government had to keep pace with the military, Aung San Suu Kyi himself had to defend every movement of the military in international forums. But democratic conscience was doing its job. The people of Myanmar were aware of the compulsions of their elected government and swore inside to suppress their compulsions. His anger was expressed in the November 2020 election, when Aung San Suu Kyi’s party won 396 seats out of a total of 476 to be elected. After this victory, the demand for a true democracy in the country will not fail to strengthen. The military understood that handing over command to this elected government meant letting its grip on governance weaken forever.

The total result of his worry was that on February 1, while the whole country waited for the start of the newly elected parliament, the military seized power in the morning and arrested all key leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi. . Democratic forces around the world have opposed this military move. Many countries have openly stated that if the elected government is not restored, economic sanctions will be imposed on Myanmar. Only powerful countries in neighboring China sympathize with Myanmar’s military, while India avoids taking sides in its internal affairs.

However, any democracy feeds on its own internal power. The biggest test will take place in the coming days for the people of Myanmar. It is up to them to save their democracy. Their independence will decide whether democracy will remain alive in Myanmar. The good thing is that after the army moved, people started to protest in different ways. Massive participation of people was recorded in the thali and horn collective play program. The three-fingered protest has also started, which is becoming the hallmark of democratic movements around the world. See, how this tug of war plays out next.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed above are those of the author