Democracy in Nepal in Crisis – NavBharat Times Blog

Nepal, a neighboring country, is plunged into another crisis in the system. Analysts usually call it a political crisis, but the disease was far beyond that and her diagnosis is not yet complete. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli recommended the dissolution of Parliament on December 20 and President Vidya Bhandari immediately put his finger on it. The alarm was that the election of a new House of Representatives had been announced in May 2021 without facing Parliament. It is believed that on February 23, a five-member constitutional bench of the Nepalese Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Oli’s decision was wrong and ordered him to gain the confidence of Parliament within 13 days.

Crisis on the constitution

The intervening two months have been very bad for the nascent Republic of Nepal. So bad that even some Democratic warriors who have spent their entire lives fighting the monarchy, had given up hope of a return to normalcy. The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that the four chief justices, who headed the Supreme Court of Nepal, wrote a joint article in early January expressing their opinion that the dissolution of Parliament by KP Sharma Oli is an unconstitutional act. and it would be better if the court throws it down in a jerk. In response, there has been such an influx of petitions calling it “ contempt of court ” that the Supreme Court ordered the four former chief justices to appear in court and clarify their joint statement. They did so too, but with the insistence that they should have so much freedom of speech.

Read: Nepalese Supreme Court gives shock, will Prime Minister Oli resign? Learn the full equation

Then, in early February, the world learned from the statement by our respected Chief Minister of Tripura Viplav Dev that his party was planning to form its government in Sri Lanka and Nepal as well, shortly after the declaration of the deposed King of Nepal Gyanendra. that “the public and the monarchy, these two institutions together can ensure the survival of Nepal”. It was no different, the past three months being the culmination of many important and pro-monarchical events that came out with the slogan “Raja Aau, Desh Bachao”. Obviously, seen from India, KP Sharma Oli’s recommendation for the dissolution of Parliament has not only resulted in a political crisis. The flip side was that over the past two months the main faction of the Communist Party of Nepal has addressed all political parties, calling for a joint movement against the Oli government, but no one has agreed to l ‘accept. Neither the Nepalese Congress nor the representative of the Nepalese People’s Party of Madhesis. cause? Everyone had to shoot two or two targets with the same arrow – “Whether for business or for this fact, in the name of changing the world, the Communists only fill their houses!”

In retrospect, KP Sharma Oli was the first general election for the Prime Minister of Nepal as a federal republic. Previously, only the Constituent Assembly was elected from 2007 to 2017 after the overthrow of the king following a rebel siege. Even before that, a long civil war passed and before that, after the revolution of 1990, between the elections of 1991 and 1999 under the constitutional monarchy, the governments of the Nepalese Congress Party and the Nepalese Communist Party (UML) continued to come. Overall, the image of democracy as a political system is not very good in the eyes of the Nepalese people. Initially, it seemed that if the king stepped down, the democratic parties would become more responsible. This hope has also become so hazy over the past year or so that former King Gyanendra has started to dream of his return.

Read: Supreme Court hammers Prime Minister Oli of Nepal, dissolved Nepalese parliament restored

One end of the fate of this Himalayan country has been associated with the king and the other with communism. Since 1990, there have been two strong factions of Communists. One faction was willing to operate under the constitutional monarchy and until recently was the Communist Party of Nepal (Marxist United Leninist). The Second Section was engaged in the complete annihilation of the monarchy in Nepal – it later led and won an armed guerrilla war – known until recently as the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist). What’s great is that before the 2017 general election the two united after leaving a tail of their name and winning 174 out of 275 seats in the House of Representatives.

Surface reality

In 2017-2018, communists all over the world began to think with emotion that there is a country, even in the era of the right, where their allies not only give up all their selfishness under their lofty ideals, but also gain a victory. But beneath the surface, the problem was that both Communist Parties had a candidate who had won one or the other election in each region over the past ten years. The clash at the bottom was such that the promise to obtain a national convention as soon as possible has remained until now. The same situation is with the top management. Four-five prime ministers, including the present and the former! Despite this, despite having tried all the might of power, the KP Oli was only able to take a small part of the Nepalese Communist Party with it, which is no small feat. In the next 10 to 12 days, we will know if an alternative government can be formed in Nepal. Otherwise, don’t underestimate Oli. There may be many in the near future, which is considered beyond the imagination of democracy.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed above are those of the author