Demon’s Souls on PS5: a price-sharing promotion!

News Bon Plan Demon’s Souls for PS5: an affordable promotion! Posted on May 26th, 2021 at 10:06 am The famous From Software game is back for the next-gen and hardcore fans will be thrilled to play with their teeth again! The title is currently being offered at a very attractive price. From Software games have really shaken the game broker trend in recent years by dramatically raising the bar. Their death-themed games that inevitably die a lot in-game might just be a logical game mechanic! In this way, Demon’s Souls marks the punch first and is different from the others at the time of its release. The ubiquity of death, the inherent difficulty, every fight can be the last, this world plunged in darkness, everything it takes to make this saga a legend and to put difficulties back on the agenda. The following Dark Souls are from the same vintage and contain the elements of a recipe that works well! Never before have gamers enjoyed suffering in the face of nearly unbeatable bosses. In this logic, the title returned with the next generation. So on PlayStation 5, we once again welcome those who pioneered the field and reinvigorated the fashion of games that are hard to finish and where the ultimate sesame is just seeing the end screen. Demon’s Souls on PS5 is therefore a remake that benefited from the expertise of the same team that was responsible for developing the PS4 version of Shadow of the Colossus. We are therefore faced with a game of great beauty, where the gameplay has been refined, the textures revised, the music rearranged and a pearl created among pearls.

Where can you get buy Demon’s Souls?

Amazon is currently offering the title with a comfortable reduction of -26%, which means that the title falls below the 60 euro mark. Nice to know that the title is approaching € 80. Find Demon’s Souls on PS5 for € 58.99 instead of € 79.99 on Amazon

Learn more about Demon’s Souls

Demon’s Souls Remake is a remake of the RPG of the same name that was released on PS3 in 2009. In an apocalyptic universe, a brave man tries to individually challenge the demons ravaging the world. But his quest for suicide leads him straight to death, and in the form of a ghost he must continue his fight against evil. Souls, so Bluepoint Games manages to give the base game body and immersive potential. It is enough to see a few pictures to be convinced: Technically flawless (at 60 fps), the redesign of the title by From Software is adorned with a lush DA that absorbs the player in the kingdom of Bolétaria, where every stone almost echoes mythological fantasy. We will therefore combine the five worlds of adventure (around 3:00 p.m. for a first run with the usual habits) with the feeling of living a real adventure, in search of the smallest detail. But also from the slightest monster. Because yes, the formula and level design of Demon’s Souls remain unchanged and always sophisticated, even if the regulars get along without too many problems (bosses’ patterns are pretty limited), at the risk of not feeling that remarkable feeling to feel performance. But nothing serious, the adventure never runs out of breath. Bluepoint also had good taste in revising certain details, especially the user interface, to make everything smoother and less clunky. A must for From Software regulars and more generally, for all PS5 owners for more information about the title, check out the game’s full review. The best deals on PlayStation 5 By Matt_Clank, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP

