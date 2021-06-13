Demonstration against Narendra Modi in front of the G7 Vanue summit

London

Even at the G7 conference of the seven largest economies in the world, published in Britain, Pakistan does not discourage its dirty antics. Pakistani intelligence agency ISI deployed hundreds of protesters to attract the attention of those engaged countries in Corbys Bay. In the hands of these people things that confuse the world about Kashmir have been written. Not only that, posters with objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also seen in the hands of many protesters.

Why is Pakistan protesting at the G7 meeting?

In fact, Pakistan is still sitting under the illusion that the powerful G-7 countries will support it in Kashmir. Apart from this, Pakistan recognizes that the G-7 meeting is also a golden opportunity to bring the world’s attention to the Kashmir issue. Media from around the world are gathered here to cover it. Pakistan knows full well that if it performs here it will be broadcast to all countries. This is the reason the ISI sent its people here to protest.

Imran jealous of Prime Minister Modi’s presence at the G7

India was also specially invited to this summit. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing India, addressed the G-7 meeting by video conference. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had specially invited Prime Minister Modi to attend this summit. Imran Khan is just irritated by this. They feel they can accomplish something by making PM Modi evil in front of these leaders.

G-7 Summit Carbis statement: If there is an epidemic, the vaccine will now be manufactured in 100 days. Seven powerful countries will make a big announcement

Boris Johnson started on Friday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the summit on Friday with a proposal to tackle global inequality. In his inaugural address, he said the world desperately needed to learn from the mistakes of the 2008 financial crisis and tackle the scars of inequality. After the first day of meeting on Friday, all of the G-7 leaders arrived for dinner at the palace of the British Queen, Queen Elizabeth II.

What is the G-7?

The G-7 is a grouping of the 7 largest developed economies in the world. This includes the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, Germany, Italy, and Canada. Its first summit took place in 1975 but it had only 6 members at the time. Canada also joined in 1976, after which it was renamed the “Group of Seven”. From that point on, Britain invited India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa to the summit as chair of the G-7.