Demonstration in Myanmar: Army threats in Myanmar neutralize, thousands of Ang Sang Soo supporters in the streets – Myanmar Thousands of Aang Sang Su Ki supporters in the streets after junta threat

Yangon

Thousands of people gathered near the US embassy in Yangon, despite the threat of junta action against protesters calling for a strike in Myanmar. In Myanmar, the military staged a coup on February 1 and arrested several prominent leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi. In many cities, people are demonstrating against the coup despite various restrictions.

Thousands of protesters gathered near the US embassy in Yangon despite numerous road closures. In addition, 20 army trucks and police stopping the riot also arrived there. The “civil disobedience movement”, which led the protests, called on people to go on strike on Monday. At the same time, on the “MRTV” television channel, the junta made an official announcement to take action against the strike late on Sunday evening.

The “State Administration Council” said: “It was found that the demonstrators incited the crowd to riot and cause chaos on February 22. Protesters are now provoking people, especially young people … on this path of confrontation, life can be threatened. Referring to violence in previous protests, the military accused the protesters of being involved in the criminal gang and said it was because of this that “the security forces should retaliate”.

3 police shot dead so far

So far, three people have died during the protest. Thousands of people are taking part in protests in the streets of the country following the February 1 coup by the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. In these performances, Mya Thwet Thwet is the first woman to die, which has been officially confirmed. Rajdhani was shot dead on February 9, two days before her 20th birthday, during a protest in Pita. The woman died on Friday.