Demonstration in Myanmar Kyal Sin AKA Angel killed during anti-coup protests in Mandalay: 19 year old girl, blood type on t-shirt, slip me in pocket – give me body if anything occurs

On Wednesday, a big face of the Burmese military which crushed democracy with China’s help was seen. The army played the blood of Holi fiercely and roasted 33 democracy supporters with bullets. Earlier on Sunday, the military killed 18 people. Angel, 19, who defended the military in Mandalay on Wednesday also died from bullets from security personnel. Angel is no longer in this world, but his photo shocked people around the world. This photo of Angel is also compared to a protester standing in front of the float in Chinese Theanaman Square, who had protested against the dragon’s brutal reign. Let’s know who Angel is and what his story is …

If something happens to me, give the body … The army shoots

Only Angel, 19, had just learned to breathe the fresh air of democracy that came to Myanmar decades later, when the army was once again toppled and shattered his dreams. This deception of the military did not deter Angel and he threw himself into the fire of protest to preserve democracy. When Angel attended the performance in Mandalay, he was wearing a T-shirt that said, “Everything will be fine.” Angel feared he would run into the army, the most powerful force in the land, and something bad could happen to him. Because of this, Angel had kept in his pocket a form on which his blood type had written a contact number. Also wrote a request. He wrote: “If I die, give my body. That’s what Angel had feared. On Wednesday, Mandalay became Myanmar’s security forces and gunned down Angel, seeking to restore democracy. Angel’s name was also Kayal Sin and his sacrifice for democracy on social media was widely praised.

Angel gave his life saving his companions, killing 33

When the police opened fire on Mandalay, Angel asked those present to sit there, but the security personnel themselves shot his own head. Angel had voted for the first time last year and he hoped that his vote would bring happiness in his life. At least 33 people were killed in a shootout by security forces during a protest against the coup in Myanmar on Wednesday. This information on the death toll was given on social media and local news. In many cases, details of the names, age and city of the deceased have also been given. However, these reports have not been independently verified. The United Nations Human Rights Office said at least 18 protesters were killed in Sunday’s action by security forces. Protesters have been demonstrating continuously in the streets since the February 1 coup in Myanmar. People are calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders. Several videos of crackdown on protesters have surfaced in different cities. Police also used weapons as well as tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

Myanmar’s ‘dictator’ survives with help from China, Russia

As the violence escalates, diplomatic efforts are also being made to resolve the political crisis in Myanmar. The United Nations Security Council is expected to meet on Friday on the Myanmar case. The UK has requested this meeting. However, China and Russia can veto two permanent members of the United Nations Security Council over any coordinated action against Myanmar. Some countries have imposed sanctions on Myanmar while some countries are considering imposing sanctions. As the Burmese military’s decision is condemned around the world, serious questions are being raised about China’s role. Indeed, shortly before the coup, Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met the Commander-in-Chief of the Burmese army, Min Aung Laing. China’s response after the coup has been very cold and it does not think it is a coup. The Chinese government describes it as a transfer of power. China has said Myanmar is its friend and neighbor. We hope that all parties in Myanmar will resolve their differences within the framework of the constitution and legal framework and that political and social stability must be maintained ”. This reaction from China is viewed with suspicion.

China has invested a lot, mobilized to save the army

Indeed, China is an important economic partner of Myanmar and has invested billions of dollars in mining, infrastructure and gas pipeline projects here. China has invested heavily in Myanmar. During President Xi Jinping’s visit here last year, 33 memoranda were signed, including 13 related to infrastructure. China has played an important role in the country’s politics and also remained with the previous military dictator government, but after the arrival of Aung San Suu Kyi, China also maintained good relations with them. In the past, the ruling Communist Party of China has supported totalitarian rulers. However, in Myanmar relations have at times been left behind due to minority groups of Chinese descent and the fight against drug trafficking across mountainous borders. There is a 2,100 km border between China and Myanmar and there is conflict between the government and minority rebel groups, but the Chinese military is not even concerned that Myanmar’s upheaval will impact its territory. .