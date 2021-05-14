Departures by road to Madrid increase by 42% in the first weekend after the state of alarm

Publication: Friday May 14, 2021 5:27 PM

First weekend without a state of alarm and first big getaway for many which was noticed especially on the roads during the central hours of this Friday, in which there were already traffic jams at the exits of the big cities.

The roads of nine provinces (Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Cadiz, Castellón, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Seville and Valencia) recorded at 3 p.m. this Friday deductions of various considerations at the start of the “ escapade operation ”.

And where the increase in traffic has been most noticed is in the Community of Madrid, where from three in the afternoon on Thursday until 1 p.m. this Friday, car trips from Madrid were up 42% from the previous week.

According to data provided by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), the first weekend without a state of alarm and with mobility between autonomous communities authorized has an impact on road traffic in the Community of Madrid.

In this way, travel inside and outside the region increased by 31% from 3:00 p.m. Thursday to 1:00 p.m. this Friday compared to the same time zone last week, still in a state of alarm. In the case of departures from the Community of Madrid, the increase is more noticeable, since in less than 24 hours, road trips to leave the region have jumped by 42%.