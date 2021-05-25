deportation for hazing, plagiarism or harassment and warnings for minor offenses

Updated: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 1:32 PM

Published on: 25.05.2021 13:31

Approved the preliminary plan for university coexistence which puts an end to the academic discipline regulations for higher education and technical education centers signed by Franco in 1954 and still in force. From now on, hazing with serious attack on the dignity of people, harassment or plagiarism are behaviors punishable by expulsion from two months to three years from the university.

With this new standard, the decree of the year 54 is repealed, which according to the government was in flagrant contradiction with democratic principles – as it was implemented during the Franco dictatorship – and established a disciplinary regime pre-constitutional, essentially punitive and which included disproportionate sanctions.

Among the “very serious” offenses that the new project envisages, there is the “total or partial” plagiarism of a work or academic fraud in the preparation of a thesis for the end of studies, the end of the master’s or the doctorate. Modification or falsification of academic documents, discrimination based on sex or sexual orientation, violation of public health rules or impersonation of a member of the academic community are also considered offenses. very serious, liable to expulsion from two months to three years and loss of registration.

Serious offenses include entering exams improperly or falsifying their results, preventing university activities from being held or accessing university computer systems without authorization, among others. In these cases, the student may be expelled for a month or loss of enrollment in the subject in which the fraud was committed.

Finally, the draft establishes minor offenses, which are resolved by a private warning which may be accompanied by alternative measures of an educational or recovery nature. Se consideran faltas leves el acceder a instalaciones universitarias a las que no se tenga autorizado el acceso, actuar para copiar el contenido de exámenes a través de medios que no se consideren graves o muy graves, o realizar actos que deterioren de forma no grave el patrimonio of the University.

In accordance with the new law, the universities will create a coexistence commission responsible for channeling initiatives aimed at improving coexistence in the university, promoting the use of the mediation mechanism and, in cases where appropriate, dealing with the mediation procedure as an alternative to the sanctions regime. This commission will have equal representation of students, teaching and research staff, and administrative and service staff.