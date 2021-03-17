Deputy Pablo Cambronero leaves for the Mixed Group

Publication: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 2:08 PM

The crisis in Ciudadanos does not stop and has already reached the Congress of Deputies. Sevilla MP Pablo Cambronero has announced that he is leaving the Orange training group to join the mixed group.

His resignation comes after the relentless net that was triggered after the political earthquake in Murcia with three defected MPs who sabotaged López Miras’ motion of censure. Citizen sources consulted by LaSexta qualified this bleeding as “horror” and predict that it will do “a lot of damage” to them.

“My only goal is to stand up for everything I’ve always stood for in freedom, and that’s what I will do as long as I stay in politics. I signed a pledge for an electoral platform and I don’t not break this contract, “he said. in a letter from Cambronero.

An announcement that comes a day after Madrid Assembly deputies Sergio Brabezo and Marta Mambán left the Arrimadas party. The former also assured that they had been pressured to sign a motion of censure against Ayuso who proposed Ignacio Aguado as a substitute. All after the popular has already called the elections.

Brabezo assured that he was leaving “for lack of confidence” with Ciudadanos, a party he no longer recognizes after 10 years of membership: “The moment that I never imagined it would arrive has arrived”.

“I do not identify with what is happening in Ciudadanos and what is not understood is not defended. So I have come this far, it has been wonderful, but not continuous,” said the deputy. Marbán.

The Murcia earthquake also prompted the resignation of Toni Cantó from the Party executive, who assured that he was leaving politics to devote himself to his profession.