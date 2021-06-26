Derek Chauvin prison: Derek Chauvin receives 22 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd

Minneapolis

Former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison for the murder of black George Floyd in the United States. Chauvin had squeezed Floyd’s neck with his knee, due to which he died of suffocation. After this incident, there was the largest movement against racial discrimination in America.

Chauvin expressed his condolences on Floyd’s death

The decision came at a time when after nearly a year of silence, Chauvin expressed his condolences to Floyd’s family and hoped he would finally find some peace of mind. It is the longest prison sentence ever imposed on a police officer for the murder of a black man.

can be released earlier

However, Floyd’s family and others are still dismayed as prosecutors requested a 30-year sentence for Chauvin for the crime. With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be released on parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence or spending nearly 15 years in prison.

George Floyd: black George Floyd was strangled to death for 9 minutes 26 seconds, now the guilty police officer sentenced to 75 years

Many people are not happy with the punishment

The leader of the protest in Minneapolis, Nekima Levi Armstrong, said a longer sentence was not enough. Judge Peter Cahill, who exceeded state guidelines, sentenced Chauvin to over 12 years and six months and found Chauvin guilty of abuse of his authority and position and cruelty to Floyd.

Drawing on the first anniversary of the death of black American George Floyd, family to meet President Biden today

demand the maximum penalty

Ben Crump, an attorney for Floyd’s family, said the family expect Chauvin to face the maximum sentence at an upcoming federal civil rights hearing. He said it was the longest sentence ever for a Minnesota police officer. But real justice will only take place when black men and women in America are no longer afraid of being killed by the police on the basis of color, he said.