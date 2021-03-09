Details of different Surface Laptop 4 models leaked

The biggest problem Microsoft has with its products today is that there are certain times when the secret is lost. It has happened with the Xbox Series S and with countless Surface products. It’s not a big deal, but the magic of presenting something is lost and for the workers themselves it’s frustrating. Now that information about the new Surface Laptop 4 has been leaked, let’s find out what it is.

Surface Laptop 4 will increase its bet on Ryzen

The subject of the presentation of the Surface Laptop 4 is rumored to arrive during the month of April. These are rumors but they have a lot of basis as we get more details about the new teams every day.

On this occasion, the German site Winfuture filtered the information on the different product variants that will be available. Microsoft will bet on a greater presence of AMD Ryzen in its new laptop. In addition, it will feature the 11th generation Intel processors. We will see the different models that there will be:

13-inch Surface Laptop 4 with Intel and AMD versions 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 with Intel and AMD versions

Information suggests that Microsoft will use the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and Ryzen 7 4980U. As usual, they will have their modifications under the “Surface Edition” label and will be offered with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD.

In contrast, Intel Core i5 1145G7 and Intel Core i7 1185G7 processors will be used, reaching up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD. A bigger bet on the Intel version.

We are happy to see increased competition between the two giants, consumers being the beneficiaries. We’ll see if AMD finally holds up against Intel in laptops, and if both companies can meet the demand.