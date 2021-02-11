Developing employee skills, a strategic driver for companies at European level

91% of European companies consider the development of the skills of their teams as a strategic driver. In an environment of rapid change, HR managers. H H. focus their attention on this issue, which reflects the organizational resilience of companies to avoid “skills stagnation” of their workforce, improving their competitiveness and the employability of employees.

This is one of the main conclusions of the European Blind Barometer 2020 “Transformation, skills and learning”, which analyzes both perspectives from the point of view of HR managers. H H. like the experiences and expectations of employees.

In fact, 30% of the projects in which Cegos, a world leader in consulting, sales training and recruitment, is involved, relate to this need to support professional transitions to adapt to changes in functions or move to other positions within the company. or outside the organization.

“Until recently, HR managers were solving any shortfall in certain positions through recruitment,” explains Jess Arajo, CEO of Cegos Espaa and Latam. focus on improving employee skills. “

The Cegos 2020 European Barometer reveals four fundamental trends:

The development of skills becomes the strategic engine of companies. The digital transformation of training is accelerating. The need to consolidate soft and digital skills is increasing. Employees who are more committed and empowered in their training.

Adaptation of the training offer

In the unprecedented situation they had to face last year, 89% of European companies have largely adapted their training offers in 2020. Thanks to these adjustments, access to apprenticeship has been maintained despite the crisis health with the development of e-learning tools and new employee needs were covered, such as remote leadership, teleworking, stress management, etc.

Regarding the transformations induced by technology, the two main measures adopted by HR managers. H H. they were:

69% were oriented towards worker development. 48% have hired new profiles.

The digital transformation of training is accelerating

The results of the Cegos 2020 European Barometer reflect an acceleration in digital learning, due to the health crisis, and that it is here to stay. Two key facts underscore this:

81% of European HR managers say their companies will organize more distance training than before the health crisis. 64% of employees followed distance training during the crisis and 95% are satisfied.

The training functions have intensively digitized their offer and developed dedicated platforms (portals, LMS). HR managers underline that, during this period, they favored virtual courses / webinars (74% of respondents), e-learning modules (54%) and virtual tutor (24%).

In addition, the tools, culture and processes applied in distance learning will facilitate employees’ access to new skills and improve their learning.

The need to consolidate soft and digital skills is increasing

The Cegos 2020 European Barometer shows that European HR managers. H H. consider it essential to strengthen two types of skills to face the transformation of their organizations:

35% prioritize digital skills. 34% consider that general skills (social or “soft” skills) should be strengthened.

Soft skills cover the interpersonal, situational, and emotional skills needed to deal with difficult and unexpected situations. For example: agility, digital communication, the ability to innovate, to learn to learn, etc.

Additionally, in more complex corporate environments, where many tasks are automated, work moves quickly, with more high-value activities, more interaction, and fewer predetermined tasks. Skills related to the behavioral aspect of the job become the key to adaptability and employability.

Employees, more committed and empowered in their training

Another trend already noted in previous years by the Cegos barometer and clearly established, employees assumed that they had to ensure their employability.

The barometer shows that:

90% of European employees say they are ready to train on their own to adapt to changes. 45% of them are ready to finance part of the training costs themselves (60% in Spain).

In this sense, workers and managers are aware of the risk of their skills becoming obsolete. They take a hands-on approach to this situation and demand that their businesses create ecosystems where they can thrive.

“Employees demand training and are ready to go the extra mile. Encouraging them to take charge of their professional development is one of the major challenges for organizations, rethinking the training offer to adapt it to new uses and make it more accessible, creating a more effective model to promote internal talents ”, adds Jess Arajo.

