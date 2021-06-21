Devoteam strengthens its governance with the appointment of Sébastien Chevrel as a member of the Board of Directors and of Christelle Chappaz as Talent and Learning Director

Sébastien Chevrel, current CEO of the Group, joins the Board of Directors of Devoteam, which has been the sole proprietorship of the two founders since the creation of Devoteam in 1995.

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – June 21, 2021



Devoteam, leader in digital strategy, technological and cybersecurity platforms, is structuring itself to support its ambitions and those of its new KKR investors. Devoteam announced the appointment of Sébastien Chevrel as a new member of the Board of Directors (Director) and the hiring of Christelle Chappaz as Director of Talents and Learning.

This appointment consolidates the group’s new strategy focused on attracting and developing young talents and developing its strategic alliances with the most innovative technology companies (AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Salesforce and ServiceNow). This strategy combined with the new governance structure allows Devoteam to position itself as a premium digital consulting company.

Sébastien Chevrel has been with Devoteam for 10 years. His functions include those of Vice-President France & BeLux and Director of Operations, before being appointed Group CEO. Before joining Devoteam, Sébastien held management positions at Altran. A graduate of King’s College London, he obtained an engineering degree from ISEN, the Higher Institute of Electronics and Digital.

Christelle Chappaz hired as Director of Talent and Learning

To fully establish Devoteam as a learning company, Christelle supports the company to ensure the hiring of the best talents, the vitality of our communities, the development of motivating paths, and the investment in skills and certifications. . By 2024, 70% of employees will be supported to pass the certifications of Devoteam’s strategic partners.

A graduate of the Ecole Normale Supérieure and a graduate in economics and administration from Sciences-Po Paris, Christelle Chappaz began her career as a consultant within the Cegos group. Group Knowledge Manager then Director of Human Resources at Devoteam in France between 2001 and 2009, then joined the University of the Crédit Agricole Group, before joining Devoteam.

