DHL Express, recognized as one of the best employers in the world

DHL Express, the world’s leading provider of international express services, was once again recognized as one of the world’s best employers. This year the company was certified by the Top Employers Institute in 48 countries on all continents except Antarctica. The Institute particularly recognized the good performance of DHL in the areas of values, business strategy and ethics and integrity.

“We are delighted to be certified in so many countries around the world,” said John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express. “Through the passion and power of our people, we ensure that global commerce continues and our customers stay in business, when many areas of life are at a standstill. Our employees are the heart of our business and their safety has always been a priority for us. Receiving this award is a great recognition for the efforts invested in creating the right conditions for our teams to develop and prosper within the most international company in the world. “

DHL Express invests two million euros annually in its employees around the world. The company carries out various human resources actions to continuously improve the working conditions of its teams and equip its international staff with the knowledge necessary to motivate themselves and offer the best quality of service to its customers on a daily basis. Due to the remarkable efforts of DHL staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company paid every employee around the world a one-time bonus of € 300.

“We are very proud to be truly committed to putting our people first and, for that reason, to be recognized as one of the world’s best employers for the seventh year in a row. This is an award that we hold in high regard, ”said Regine Buettner, Vice President Global HR Executive at DHL Express. “The past 12 months have been a test for everyone, including our employees, most of whom have been frontline workers during the pandemic. In a time like this, it is more important than ever to continue our commitment to maintaining the highest standards. In the workplace and we are delighted to be recognized for that with this award. “

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on participation and the results of its survey of best practices in human resources. This survey covers 6 HR areas comprising 20 topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being and diversity and inclusion and more.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital