Diabetes Medicine Deadly Coronavirus: Corona Virus Infection Can Be Fatal For People Taking Diabetes Medications: Scientist – Coronavirus Infection May Be Fatal For People Taking Diabetes Medications

Boston

If a person with diabetes takes a medicine called AGLT2I that lowers glucose levels, infection with the corona virus can be fatal. A new study has warned about this. Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, based in the United States, have given this warning to diabetic patients.

The researchers point out that when the disease prevents cells from getting enough glucose to function, a condition of “diabetic ketoacidosis” (DKA) can develop. A recent study published in the journal “ The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists Clinical Case Reports ” indicates that patients taking Kovid-19 take a drug SGLT2I, with an increased risk of developing EUDKA, a variant of ACD.

The risk of a person taking SGLT2I increases if they are infected.

EUDKA condition occurs when cells in the body do not receive enough glucose. Scientists found that five exceptional cases of EUDKA occurred in Boston and that all of these cases were found in people who were taking SGLT2i and were infected with the corona virus. Three of these patients were sent to rehabilitation centers, one was sent home and one died.

“We have also previously found that people taking SGLT2I have a higher risk of DKA and EUDKA,” said Naomi Fisher, co-author and research scientist from the “Endocrinology, Diabetes and Hypertension” division. He said the risk of a person taking SGLT2I increases once they are infected.