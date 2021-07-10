Diana Morant, Mayor of Gandía, replaces Pedro Duque as head of the Ministry of Science and Innovation

Three mayors are now part of the new government of Pedro Sánchez after the most profound reshuffle that has taken place in the executive. They are Raquel Sánchez Jiménez, former mayor of Gavà, Isabel Rodríguez, until now mayor of Puertollano, and Diana Morant, mayor of Gandía.

The latter will occupy the portfolio of the Ministry of Science and Innovation left by Pedro Duque, as confirmed by laSexta. A telecommunications engineer from the Polytechnic University of Valencia with a teaching aptitude certificate, Morant became mayor in June 2015.

Born in Gandía (1980), she was councilor of the Socialist Municipal Group of Gandía City Hall since May 2011, and General Secretary of the PSPV-PSOE of Gandía since June 2014.