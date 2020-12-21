Díaz Ayuso plans to extend curfew until 7 a.m. in Madrid

Updated: Monday, December 21, 2020 1:51 PM

Published on: 12/21/2020 1:42 PM

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has announced that her government is considering extending nighttime restrictions by an additional hour, until 7 a.m., to prevent adolescents and young people from staying at home until 6 a.m. go. Party.

“We are looking to extend the nighttime restrictions from one hour to another hour, which is what I assess with the Ministry of Health and constantly speak with the Ministry of the Interior in case we have a chance to ‘increase these measures “, declared the President of the Community. of Madrid in statements to LaSexta.

The popular also announced that this afternoon, the 112 Emergency and Security Agency will meet with the delegate to coordinate “special arrangements” between “all administrations.

The Community of Madrid maintains the areas of Andrés Mellado (Chamberí), Sanchinarro (Hortaleza), Felipe II and Alcalde Bartolomé González (Móstoles) and Getafe Norte (Getafe) and La Moraleja (Alcobendas).

In addition, the government of Díaz Ayuso established the closure of the perimeter from December 23 to January 6, although this will not harden entries and exits before or after these dates. For Christmas lunches and dinners, he reduced the number of people from 10 to 6 people.