Dictionary.com said the word pandemic was the word of the year 2020

Amid Kovid-19’s havoc around the world, Dictionary.com said on Monday that the word “ pandemic ” was the word 2020. The coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc around the world and is native to China, has been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “ pandemic ”. This word became very popular and children began to ask their parents what a “pandemic” is.

Therefore, the term ‘pandemic’ has been declared as the year 2020.

For this reason, Dictionary.com on Monday declared the word “ pandemic ” as the word of the year 2020. Research editor John Kelly said that on March 11, searches for the term had increased by more than 13,500% on the Internet. Month after month, his research grew a thousand percent more.

‘This word is widely researched’

According to John Kelly, “This is prevalent in word research, not just because it maintains high search volumes throughout the year. Month after month, it was 1,000% higher than normal. For about six months, it was in the top 10 percent of all of our searches. Another dictionary, Merriam-Webster, chose “pandemic” as the word of the year on Monday.

Corona virus epidemic ravages the world

The corona virus epidemic continues to wreak havoc around the world. So far, cases of Corona virus in the country have crossed the figure of 94 lakh 31 thousand. The total number of cases of infection with the corona virus on Monday evening was reported by the Union Department of Health at 94,31,691. In addition, the ministry said 1,37,139 people had died. After treatment, 88,47,600 people were cured.