Did the Nintendo Switch Pro appear briefly on Amazon Mexico? – Old Sport Republic

Hardware News Did the Nintendo Switch Pro briefly appear on Amazon Mexico? Posted on May 31, 2021 at 2:18 pm If you’ve been following Nintendo’s news, you’ve surely come across the many rumors, leaks and information surrounding the Nintendo Switch Pro. Nintendo still hasn’t formalized anything, but it’s getting harder and harder to imagine that it doesn’t exist. New example this weekend, with the appearance of a page dedicated to the console across the Atlantic on Amazon Mexico. This page could be viewed several times for a few minutes before it suddenly disappeared. It was called New Nintendo Switch Pro and was discovered by a certain Alphabeat. Based on recent information on a 7-inch 4K display, a higher price tag, and an upcoming announcement, this gig might be believable, but as in the past, it could have been deleted from the platform and therefore deleted from Amazon. Another element that could question the validity of this page: the name. This mix of Switch and New 3DS is weird, and it’s uncommon for leaks to come from Mexico. So let’s be very careful with this information until Nintendo is clear on the issue, which according to Eurogamer, Bloomberg and Emily Rodgers is about to happen.

Via: Wccftech By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP