Difference between a quasar and a black hole: the double quasar of the ancient black hole observed by Hubble: the Hubble telescope saw light from two black holes

When a massive black hole devours all the matter around it, the glow emanating from it is even faster than any galaxies. It is called “Quasar”. It is very interesting to observe them and data from NASA’s Hubble Telescope showed the possibility of a collision of two huge Quasars 10 billion years ago. These two are in different galaxies but there is a distance of only 10,000 light years between them. These two objects appear to be the same object when viewed from Earth’s telescopes and it is believed that with their collision in galaxies they may be one as well.

One in 1000 couples

According to the Live Science report, this is the oldest sighting of the two quasars to date. Over 100 double quasars have been discovered so far, but no older than this. Interestingly, in this research it was said about the detection of another double billion Quasar, which is 10 billion years old. University of Illinois principal researcher Yu Shen reported that one Double Quasar is estimated for every 1000 Quasar in the universe. So meeting this couple is like having a needle in the sand.

Seen 10 billion years ago

For this discovery, scientists focused on the distant universe itself. It is believed that stars formed rapidly around 10 billion years ago. Object mergers were also more than that. Matter emanating from such a fusion used to enter a black hole sitting in the center of the galaxy. By eating this material, radiation was emitted from the black holes and they were formed as Quasar. Their brightness is even faster than galaxies, and they can sparkle for days, weeks or months. With the help of the Gaia Space Observatory and the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, the researchers targeted these quasars in the distant universe and zoomed in with the help of the Hubble Telescope.

What will he find from this research?

Where the light was coming from, two of them exited the Double Quasar and the two were found heading towards the collision. According to the researchers, with the help of colliding quasars, they can gain information about the formation and the end of the galaxy. Radiation emanating from the rise of quasars produces strong winds that chase the gas from which stars form. This causes the galaxy to cease to be stars, and from there the galaxy begins to move towards its end, where all the stars are dead.