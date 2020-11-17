differences between Onsite SEO and Offsite SEO

The Internet has changed the rules of the game a lot. Currently, it is practically Google, with its algorithms, which decides which service or product can have more priority over another.

It is a challenge for the company’s departments to understand how this giant makes decisions. For this, more and more marketing departments are being set up with an agency specializing in digital consulting and SEO issues in Barcelona or in any other city because, if something has already been proven, it is because the internet has broken a much of the physical barriers that exist for interaction with the product or service and, most importantly, geographic barriers.

Don’t be afraid of new technologies and trends happening in marketing and commercialization but absorb them and integrate them as another new step in the business, embrace all the changes they can bring.

Digitization is transversal and crosses all stages of the company, practically whatever the activity in which the company is engaged. This digitization, which breaks the rules, goes hand in hand with a new impetus for communication linked to the management of quality and specialized content.

Here SEMSEO defines it very clearly when it refers to the two types of referencing that may exist, – which is nothing other than positioning in Google searches by keywords. This specialized agency divides it into two onpage SEO and offpage SEO.

SEO on the page. It refers to anything that has to do with the architecture of the website itself. In many occasions, this is the destination that users want to be directed to, so you have to be doubly careful. In addition to visual aspects, intuition and usability, which are essential when developing any type of website, a large part of onpage SEO is also related to texts. It is essential that they are concise texts but contain keywords, as well as the use of resources such as titles or bold type which make it easier to highlight the different elements. Likewise, the loading speed is also important, which can penalize despite compliance with the rest of the conditions. Off-page SEO. It refers to anything that is outside of the own web but points to it. This is done through what is known as link building, embedding a link in quality content or exchanging with websites of complementary topics. This formula is interesting because, in the case of an integration in a larger content, a certain impression can already be generated on what the company does and the positive of being able to engage its services thanks to its knowledge on different subjects.

What is better? There is nothing better or worse since the two formulas are completely complementary. What points into content outside of the web feeds it, so that should always be the starting point to reduce bounce rate and keep users on it for a long time.

