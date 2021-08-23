Digital nomads: where and how do they pay?

Work remotely and adapt the professional career to the personal situation of the workers. Expand your economic activity for a company in Germany, living in Madrid. Telecommuting and the rise of ‘digital nomads’ have exploded with the pandemic, and with the return to normality fast approaching, reflections are starting on what model of work we will have in the future and how we should pay taxes. .

“Working as a digital nomad gives you the opportunity to work for a foreign company without having to change your life and move the whole family, or, on the contrary, to keep a job in the country of origin and reside abroad , or to live while traveling ”, emphasizes Blanca Llopart de Mercader, Tax Officer at CIM Tax & Legal.

The lawyer points out that, despite the fact that “there is no official data” on the number of digital nomads in the labor market and that they are of very varied profile, “from entrepreneurs to employees” , there has been an “exponential increase in the number of teleworkers over the past year and a half”, although he warns that “time will determine if this is a permanent trend or something specific “.

In this sense, Llopart underlines that “in order to give an approximation” of the variation of teleworkers due to the pandemic, “it is necessary to wait until studies with conclusive data are prepared”.

How are they taxed?

The lawyer explains that to determine the taxation of a worker it is first necessary to define what is his tax residence. “The problem in these cases arises when you are working in a country other than the country where your business is located,” he explains.

Thus, in order for a person to pay personal income tax in Spain, he must meet a series of requirements. Concretely, the lawyer summarizes that she must “remain fiscally in the Spanish territory for a period of more than 183 days during a calendar year; have the main source of income in Spain; or when the spouse and minor children reside in the country ”.

In the event that these criteria are met in two different countries, Llopart explains that the “Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement” should be used, where applicable, to determine how taxes will be paid.

Thus, the lawyer specifies that, in the case of Spain, “tax residents are taxed on their worldwide income, whatever the source, and non-residents only on income obtained in Spain”. Thus, a non-resident is only taxed in Spain on his salary if he works physically in Spain.

Due to these problems, the lawyer considers that it is “important to consult a professional and check whether the criteria for residence in Spain are met”, because, if they acquire residence in Spain, they will have to pay taxes on the income obtained in both of the countries. Otherwise, they may also have the obligation to pay taxes in Spain for the income obtained during the period of physical presence in Spain.

In addition, Llopart points out that the Council of Ministers “recently published a report on the draft law to promote the ecosystem of emerging companies”, a project which includes measures aimed at attracting foreign talent. “This can affect digital nomads, such as improving the conditions of access to the special regime for workers displaced within Spain,” he underlines.

What about businesses?

Finally, the lawyer analyzes the implications that the company may have if one of its employees resides in a country other than his own. Llopart stresses that “it is important to examine each case”, because in certain situations “this can generate fiscal and social implications”.

“For example, if a person works in France, moves to work in Spain and provides services to a resident entity linked to French, the Spanish entity, they will have the obligation to make deductions,” explains the lawyer.

Thus, Llopart warns that “it is very important to analyze the situation of teleworkers”, because depending on the functions they perform, “they could generate a permanent establishment in the country where the worker resides”, generating new tax obligations. or must provide coverage for the teleworker.

DRHNumeric