Digital profiles already cover half of job vacancies in Spain

45% of offers in 2021 in Spain will already be linked to the digital environment; Without going any further, data from the European Union suggests digitization will create 200,000 jobs in 2021 in Spain alone

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 22 February 2021



The COVID-19 crisis poses an unprecedented challenge for businesses, but also an exponential growth in their digitalization. And it is that 2021 will be the year of the maximum digitization of companies since 1990, according to the analysis company Qlik. Recent data from the European Union on employment supports this prospect: 45% of vacancies in 2021 in Spain will already be linked to the digital environment.

Indeed, according to INE data, in 2020, 18.6% of companies employed ICT specialists and 63% were already using digital channels, “but the pandemic is accelerating the need for trained personnel in the digital world, and in 2021 opens an excellent job opportunity ”, defend the sources of Deusto Formacin, an online continuing education center specializing in business training programs and new technologies.

Without going any further, data from the European Union suggests that digitization will create 200,000 jobs in 2021 in Spain alone: ​​“This means that almost half of the vacancies will be linked to the digital environment. », Specifies Deusto Formacin.

Lack of trained profiles

However, according to data from the Telefónica Foundation, only 31% of Spaniards have the skills to work in a digital environment. In the same vein, analysis company Qlik points out that only 3 in 10 young Spaniards aged 16 to 24 can analyze the data. Despite this, Deusto Formacin underlines the ease of digital natives to develop knowledge about Web 2.0. quickly: “Young people grow up in the right environment to lead digitization. Training in the digital environment becomes essential for 2021 ”, according to sources from Deusto Formacin

The digitization of companies, key

According to sources at Deusto Formacin, the key element for any business in 2021 will be finding professionals who lead the digital transformation: it’s about integrating technology into all areas of a business. Organic positioning in search engines, social media marketing strategies, digital media advertising (SEM) or website analytics.

