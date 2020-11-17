Digital Signature Market Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players and Forecast to 2026

The large scale Global Digital Signature Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Digital Signature Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in Global market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Digital Signature Market report.

Global Digital Signature Market Analysis:

Global digital signature market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the heavy investment made by government, private and public sector for enhancing data security in an increased demand for digital signature solutions and services to ensure the benefits, such as seamless workflow and paperless work.

Details Key Players of Digital Signature Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global digital signature market are Adobe, OneSpan, Gemalto NV, Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, SIGNiX, Secured Signing Limited., IdenTrust,Inc; RPost, HelloSign, MultiCert, GlobalSign, Citrix Systems. Inc, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Gemalto NV, KOFAX INC., ACE Technology, Antares Systems Ltd., Cloud84. eMudhra Limited and among others.

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

High investment by government, public and private sector for security purpose is driving the market growth

Changes in rules and regulations of digital signature across the regions is hampering the growth of the market

In July 2019, Avaloq a global fintech leader has integrated OneSpan solutions into its cloud-based banking platform; OneSpan is a global leader in e-signatures, and provider of software. This integration will help the company to make it quick, fast and more suitable for banks to connect with OneSpan’s anti-fraud solutions from their core banking systems with the help of open APIs to secure identities, access and transactions

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

