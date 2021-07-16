Digital skills training, a key to business competitiveness

In a market as competitive and globalized as that of today, training for the various trades requires constant updating. Large international companies enhance their human strength through career plans, which consist of experience in various positions of responsibility and specialized training. What about small and medium businesses? Their capacity in this regard is more limited and, in fact, according to the latest reports from the Ministry of Employment and Social Security, the demand for online training from SMEs has increased by around 12%.

There is a path little known to managers of Spanish SMEs that promotes the creation of an internal career plan for their most talented employees: flexible compensation. Classgap for Enterprise, a benchmark in online training for businesses, explains that this flexible compensation allows organizations to negotiate with the employee who allocates part of his salary to additional services to his performance at work.

This way, the employee sees an increase in the net amount he receives, but that does not mean an increase in costs for the company. That yes, must justify this distribution.

Type of training for companies most in demand

Can an employer request English lessons for their employees as part of the flexible compensation plan? How is it negotiated? What other training is included?

The law provides that any type of retraining or master’s course, training in new skills and improving languages, as long as it is linked to the performance of the worker in the company, can be included in the training plan. flexible remuneration.

In addition, insists Classgap for Enterprise, it is not considered work in kind, which is why it is exempt from tax on the worker’s income tax.

So, given that soft skills training has proven to be essential for talent retention and to be more competitive in the market, it is not surprising that the demand of managers of companies and human resources departments is increasing for the application of these talents. incentive methods at no cost to the company.

Likewise, focusing on the training of key human resources for the company implies increasing productivity and promoting free of charge all possible means to achieve the objectives of the company. Of course, as a corporate image, it generates unquestionable value in attracting talent.

How to introduce training as part of flexible remuneration in the company

Most companies are aware of the existence of subsidized training schemes that exist available to their employees, although not all workers know their rights to access them or how to do so. Thus, the fact that the company can be the one to negotiate with the worker if he wants a flexible compensation plan with an online training plan adapted to his needs and his family situation, supposes deference and a very positive evaluation. of the company’s image. .

At all times, the employer must point out to the worker that this is a voluntary plan and that the courses chosen have an exclusive character for the development of their capacities in order to improve their professional performances. They are usually linked to wage improvements negotiated with a view to increasing the responsibilities of workers.

Thus, the human resources department will offer management and the worker the simulation of the worker’s salary, and how it would be with the new policy, so that both parties are aware at all times of the substantial improvement that is proposed with the training as part of the flexible compensation plan.

Classglap for Enterprise, a different method of online training for companies

Unlike the traditional method of business learning in which a teacher teaches the class in person, at company offices, through Classgap for Enterprise, employees will have access to a wide range of hours to take classes with a private teacher online.

In addition, the educational coordination team provides companies with training advice accompanied by an employee training plan adapted to each company and employee.

What types of courses are there and what is the best training to set up in my company?

In its catalog of courses for companies, Classgap for Enterprise works on two training models: individual courses or group courses.

One to One, individual courses for companies

The company’s educational experts assess and detect gaps and needs in theoretical, practical or specific training and propose a follow-up plan to adapt the pace and the means to the objectives. At all times, it is the student who chooses his schedule and the teachers.

Group lessons for companies

If several employees of the same company need to develop certain skills or knowledge and have the same project, group lessons can be considered, with a maximum of 4 employees per group.

