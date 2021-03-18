LETTER SIZE

Digital tools, an essential aid to meet the requirements of the equality plan in companies

BY RRHHDigital, 2:45 p.m. – March 17, 2021



The entry into force on April 14 of the new law on equality obliges all the companies concerned to seek solutions for the presentation of the plan to the ministry.

It has been demonstrated in this phase of companies’ work that digital tools play a key role in being able to conveniently extract, classify and analyze information for presentation in the public register. Just as their use also significantly reduces risk and eliminates errors, the difference in focus between the tools used can also be critical in the process.

Why can a flexible focus tool help more with this task?

As has already been announced by the ministry, this law will be subject to modifications in the coming months. It is therefore essential that all the definitions of indicators, variables and concepts to be measured, managed by our systems, are variable, thus avoiding static solutions which require new investments to solve the following versions of the law.

We cannot forget that digital tools can also greatly facilitate the information part of companies in activity (at any level, worker or RLT) by having the information available at the click of a button.

Coprava has just presented a global solution that automates all aspects of the equality plan, incorporating as a novelty the automatic processing of justifications for possible pay gaps.

