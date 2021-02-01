“Digital transformation is a phenomenon that will accompany us for many years to come”

Digital transformation is a trend that has been happening around the world for the past few years. And it is that digitization has come to stay, carried by the coronavirus pandemic and the distancing to which it has subjected us. Our most everyday tasks have been digitized and technological influence has reached every aspect of our lives. Of course, the world of work is not exempt from virtual affection.

For this reason, companies are increasingly turning to digital solutions for their processes. In this case, we are talking about time control, which was so fashionable a few years ago due to new legislation, Royal Decree 8/2019, which required companies to record the working hours of their employees. If then, in this month of May 2019, the digitization of time control was positive, it is now necessary because of the boom in teleworking and the inability, on many occasions, to see each other physically.

Regarding all this, the importance of time control in digital format, the legality of its compliance and the different technological tools that are currently used in the HR sector and the world of work, we spoke with Felix Corredera, CEO of OClock, software for controlling the working day. He tells us about the beginnings of the company, its development, its challenges for 2021 and its internationalization.

Question: How did the project start?

Answer: OClock (http://www.oclocksolutions.es/) is a very recent incorporation company (2019) that was initially created to collaborate in the marketing of the own products of Bluumi, a software company with which it had ( and has) a very good relationship. We quickly realized that thanks to the talent and experience of the partners, the project would evolve and he would become a developer of digital solutions.

Q: How did this change in business strategy come about?

A: After several commercial actions, some of which were successful, the partners had a revelation with what would later be the first product the company launched on the market (and the only one at the moment), hour control software. working day.

Following the publication of Royal Decree-Law 8/2019, of March 8, of urgent measures for social protection and the fight against precariousness in the working day, the partners noted that many companies did not collect correctly on the working day. work of their workers (or they did it inefficiently) and that, therefore, there is an opportunity for our company.

Thus, we have jointly designed with Bluumi and Sagardoy Abogados (the leading law firm in labor law) a working day time management software that faithfully respects the regulations contained in the said royal decree-law.

Q: How does your software work?

A: OClock controls and records the start and end times of the working day of each worker (it also takes into account breaks and breaks), allowing control by the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate, in accordance with with the provisions of Decree-Law 8/2019, of March 8. In addition, our software is available on different platforms (web, iOS, Android) and can be customized according to the needs of the company.

Q: How did the project start?

A: Well, contrary to what you would expect in a new project, the hours of work control software became an immediate hit with our first clients being multinational companies listed on the Ibex-35.

It must be said that this success is not the result of chance but of the excellent work carried out by all the parties involved in the project. Part of the credit must also be given to Atos (CAC40: ATO based in Paris and world leader in digital transformation and cybersecurity) who joined the project in a second phase and gave us more solidity by a point. technological view.

Q: What challenges have you set for 2021?

A: Although we have a strong portfolio of blue chip clients, we believe that we still have a lot of room for growth both in large companies and in SMEs and the self-employed, especially in SMEs and the self-employed, as we are a larger group with an increased need for digitization. On the other hand, we want to start the jump to other countries.

Q: Do you then assess the internationalization of the company?

A: Although our product is designed to comply with Spanish legislation, it is possible to adapt it to the legislation of other countries.

We want to start this international expansion in the second half of the year, once the various proposals that we have on the table have been studied in depth.

Q: Are you planning to launch another product on the market?

A: Yes, in fact, we’ve been working on a new product for over a year that we think will be of great interest to the whole company… and I can say so far.

The mission of the company is to develop innovative digital solutions, we want to become in the medium term a company relevant in the process of digital transformation that the world is going through, therefore our idea is to continue to generate our successful products on a recurring basis. .

Q: A lot of people think digital transformation is a temporary fad due to COVID-19.

A: It is true that COVID-19 has been the driving force behind this movement, but I consider digital transformation to be a phenomenon that will accompany us for many years to come. In fact, we believe that we are entering a new era where technology will affect all areas of life, evidenced by the continued and growing investment by states and private companies in R&D.

We are not saying this because Oclock is a company with 100% digital DNA but because it is a reality we live in today in our society, which is not catching the bandwagon, it will be difficult to ‘to be competitive.

