The HR 2.0 course: Digital transformation program for people management is taught in mixed mode in Vigo (Pontevedra) and La Corua. Consult our scholarships and preferential financing conditions.

More information on the course HR 2.0: Digital Transformation Program for People Management here

It aims to train students in a flexible and adaptable vision that gives voice to employees, who can thus add value to the strategic objectives of the company.

This course aims to meet the need for professionals up to date with new digital management tools in Human Resources. This program focuses on the digital management of corporate culture and in particular on recruitment.

What characterizes this program is the possibility of leading both HR specialties and digital skills in a coordinated manner, in order to obtain an integrated vision of the global digital transformation of HR.

Titration obtained

The Galicia Business School’s own qualification, approved by the largest Galician companies and the more than 100 entrepreneurs and managers that make up the faculty of our school.

HR 2.0 Course Requirements: Digital Transformation Program for People Management

Professionals who, without a university degree, certify professional experience. You need a higher degree. In other words, to access this course, you must have one of these requirements: higher diploma training cycle, FP2 or student last year Diploma, baccalaureate, diploma, technical engineering or higher master, postgraduate, doctorate

Beneficiaries of the course HR 2.0: Digital transformation program for people management

Managers and human resources professionals. Entrepreneurs Entrepreneurs People management professionals Team leaders Selection managers, consultants, etc.

Objectives of the HR 2.0 course: Digital transformation program for people management

Provide the knowledge and tools necessary to face the technological and cultural challenge facing organizations today. Teach the HR rules and guidelines that lead to collaborative work, innovation, co-creation … throughout the organizational structure of the company. Prepare for the transition from traditional HR to HR 2.0, where online recruiters, online learning, and online knowledge managers will make a difference.

HR 2.0 course agenda: Digital transformation program for people management

Module 1: From environment 2.0 to HR 2.0: digital transformation and people management. Module 2: People management 2.0 Module 3: Training 2.0 Module 4: Internal communication 2.0 Module 5: Recruitment 2.0 Module 6: Digital self-branding for employees

Skills

Human resources, HR, human resources management, team management, entrepreneurs, digital branding, organizational innovation, digitization, teamwork, corporate culture, neuromarketing, neuro-human resources, teamwork, skills in management

Course duration HR 2.0: Digital transformation program for people management

48 hours Start date: check for upcoming calls.

More information on the course HR 2.0: Digital Transformation Program for People Management here

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital