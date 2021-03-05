Digitization and human resources, the key couple for companies in 2021

Today, technology plays a key role in relationships with others, not only personally, but also in the world of work. In this sense, the field of Human Resources is no stranger and is also experiencing its own digital transformation. 2020 was a turning point in this process since, due to the situation generated by Covid-19, companies had to accelerate their digitization plans. Thus, 2021 will be the key year to really know the level of digital maturity of companies and, in particular, of HRDs.

Desks have been transformed into tablets, laptops and cellphones, and the introduction of remote working is here to stay. According to the latest Buffer survey, 99% of people who telecommute want to keep doing it. In addition, by 2025, the largest workforce will be represented by Generation Z, characterized by being digital native and whose work preferences will continue to demand new features from teams. which allow freedom of time and workspace. Indeed, 92% of those surveyed say they want to do their work remotely and 87% with free hours, according to Odesk.

In this sense, technology has become an essential ally in tasks such as recruitment processes, employee integration or simply to know the working environment of the company. With this in mind, Sesame Time management software – the most comprehensive time control application on the market – allows us to meet the major challenges of personnel management with the launch of new functionalities related to these tasks.

In search of the best talents

When you want to bring someone into the business, you always try to find the best talent available. Given the current restrictions, the recruitment process has been changed, but, despite this, around 6 out of 10 companies in our country assure that they will hire staff this year, according to the Labor Market Guide 2021. The interviews opposite face to face have almost disappeared and we have to look for new ways of knowing the candidates and, of course, controlling the recruitment process. According to the same report, the average number of applications received varies between 10 and 50 48% of the time and between 51 and 100 28%. To facilitate the entire process, Sesame Time has launched, Hiring, a platform within its software that makes it easier to manage the recruiting process. Hiring allows you to make needs checklists, attach candidate resumes, as well as photos or documents such as cover letters. This feature is specially designed for companies that tend to have different open processes or where several people are involved by providing them with clear and direct information about the candidates. Additionally, Hiring allows you to include comments, scores or check the status of each candidate in the process.

Remote integration

Teleworking has made it necessary to design remote reception plans for new employees. Introducing the employee into the company, into the tasks he is going to perform, familiarizing him with his new position and, even, with his colleagues, are some of the tasks of this process which, since it is not in person, can be more complex. Its success or failure depends on your planning and digital transformation has become the key to improving the employer journey for employees. In this sense, Sesame Time launched Onboarding. This platform allows you to manage your additions so that, when the time comes, everything goes as planned. To do this, the platform makes it possible to carry out checklists as well as employee monitoring throughout the procedure.

The work environment, more important than ever

Finally, in a situation like the current one, where more than 3 million people telework, it is essential to measure the working environment of the company. The objective is to detect non-conformities or areas for improvement that can help companies plan their future strategies in terms of personnel selection, remuneration or technological implementation. Due to the distance induced by teleworking, one of the main concerns of HRDs is to ensure team cohesion since for 32% of employees the quality of meetings and teamwork has deteriorated, according to a study. Infojobs. To facilitate this work, Sesame Time has integrated a new feature, Surveys, which allows you to create questionnaires in less than 5 minutes and send them to employees via the mobile app. Among its advantages is the possibility of knowing the results in real time.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital