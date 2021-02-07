Dilip Kumar ancestral home in Pakistan: now owner of Dilip Kumar ancestral home refused Imran Sarkar’s offer, refused to sell house – owner refuses to sell Dilip Kumar ancestral home at government rate

Peshawar

The owner of Pakistan-based Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home refused to sell his property at a government price. This Dilip Kumar house is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, home state of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, had imposed a house worth Rs 80.56 lakh spread over four marlas or 101 m2 in Peshawar of Dilip Kumar. Now the owner of this property says he will charge Rs 25 crore for it because the administration has imposed very low prices for it.

Owner asks government for 25 crore rupees

The owner of the house, Haji Lal Muhammad, said that when approached by the administration in Peshawar he would ask for Rs 25 crore for the property. Muhammad said that in 2005 he completed all the formalities and bought this property for 51 lakh rupees and he has all the house papers. He said it was not appropriate for the government to price this property after 16 years at just Rs 80.56 lakh.

Recommended for an expensive property in the area

Muhammad said that the property located at Mohalla Khudabad Kissa Khwani Bazar is very expensive and there is a rate of five crore rupees per marla, in which case he will charge Rs 25 crore from the administration through his lawyer. He said how can four merla properties be sold for only 80 lakh rupees?

The owner of Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home also refused

Earlier in Peshawar itself, the owner of Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home demanded Rs 200 crore for “Kapoor Haveli”, a property spread over 151.75 square meters, while the government had fixed it. at Rs 1.50 crore. This house can also be found in Kissa Khwani Market, which was built by actor Diwan Basheshwanath Kapoor’s grandfather between 1918-22.

Last month Kamran Bangash, special information assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister, said he hoped the provincial government would come to an amicable agreement with their owners to convert the two houses into archaeological museums.