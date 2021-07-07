Dilip Kumar House Pakistan: Dilip Kumar: Peshawar resided in the heart of Dilip Kumar, Pakistan had given him the greatest respect

Born in the city of Peshawar in Pakistan, legendary Bollywood star and “king of tragedy” Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The long-ill death of Dilip Kumar has become inconsolable not only in India but in Pakistan. Born in the Kisa Khawani Bazar district of the city of Peshawar, this Pakistani city resided in the heart of Dilip Kumar alias Yusuf Khan. Even after gaining such fame in Mumbai, Dilip Kumar always remembered his city and his ancestral home. Dilip Kumar once said that my childhood in Peshawar was the best year of my life. Born in Peshawar, Dilip Kumar received the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian honor, by the government of Pakistan. Let’s see what Dilip Kumar used to say after remembering Peshawar.

Dilip Kumar learned from Peshawar to choose scripts for films

Dilip Kumar said: “In Peshawar, I was always curious to see things around me at that time. I followed my mother everywhere and when my mother and her aunt were talking to each other I would listen to them. The first lesson I learned about storytelling was from my mother. This then helped me choose scripts for films. He once wrote on his Twitter account that I was living in Peshawar with my parents, grandparents and many aunts and uncles. My house was echoing with laughter. My mother would often meet me in the kitchen where she worked very hard. I still remember sitting inside the house drinking tea with family members. It was a large room where the women prayed. There was a terrace, a bedroom and everything. I remember stepping on my grandfather’s back and my grandmother’s horror stories. He had asked people to share photos of their ancestral home. After that, a large number of people shared the photos of Dilip Kumar’s house.

Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home will become a museum

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in Pakistan has approved the purchase of the ancestral homes of actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar, which will be converted into a museum. Peshawar District Commissioner Capt (ret’d) Khalid Mahmood dismissed objections from the current owners of the actors’ homes and ordered the two houses to be turned over to the archaeological department. According to the notification issued by the district commissioner’s office, “the land (house of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor) will remain in the name of the acquiring department, ie the director of archeology and museums”. The provincial government has set the price of Kapoor’s house at Rs 1.5 crore while that of Kumar’s house at Rs 80 lakh. However, Ali Qadir, owner of the ancestral home of Kapoor, demanded 20 crore rupees while Gul Rehman, owner of the ancestral home of Kumar, demanded 3.5 crore rupees for the property.

Dilip Kumar’s house turns 100

The ancestral home of actor Dilip Kumar is almost 100 years old. The house is in a dilapidated state and was declared a national heritage by the then Nawaz Sharif government in 2014. The owner of this historic building has tried on several occasions to demolish it and make it a commercial place, but all these efforts were stopped because the archaeological department wanted to preserve them due to their historical importance. This house is at Kisa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar. Raj Kapoor is said to have an ancestral mansion next door as well. The ancestral residence of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor is in a dilapidated state. There was a fear of being demolished, so Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government decided to buy the ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is also the home state of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.