Dilip Kumar: Pakistani government to buy ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, fixed price – Pakistan determines the price of ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar

Islamabad

The Pakistani government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set the price for the ancestral homes of veteran Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. The price of Dilip Kumar’s house has been set at Rs 80.56,000, while Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home has been set at Rs 1.50,00,000. In September, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s home state decided to purchase ancestral homes for the preservation of these historic buildings in dilapidated condition.

Pakistan declared national heritage

These two buildings located in the main districts of Peshawar have been declared national heritage by the government of Pakistan. After a report from the Communication and Works Department, Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asgar set the price of the four marla houses of Dilip Kumar at Rs 80.56 lakh, while the six marla houses of Raj Kapoor were appraised at Rs 1.5 crore.

Two veterans of Indian cinema were born in these buildings

Marla is the traditional standard used in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh to measure area. One marla is equivalent to 272.25 square feet or 25.2929 square meters. The Department of Archeology had asked the provincial government to release two crore rupees to buy these two historic buildings. It was in these buildings that Indian cinema legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor were born and their initial education before the score was also there.

Preparations have been made to build squares by demolishing buildings

The century-old ancestral home of actor Dilip Kumar is also present in this district. The house is in a dilapidated state and was declared a national heritage by the then Nawaz Sharif government in 2014. Khan said the owners of these two historic buildings attempted to break it down several times to make it a commercial place, but that all these efforts were stopped because the archeology department wanted to preserve them because of their historical importance.

Kapoor Haveli owner refused to demolish

However, the owner of the Kapoor mansion, Ali Kader, said he did not want to demolish the building. Ali claimed to have approached officials from the Department of Archeology several times to protect and preserve this historic building which is a national pride. The owner of the building demanded Rs 200 crore to sell it to the government.