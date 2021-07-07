Dilip Kumar Peshawar: Homage to Dilip Kumar Peshawar House: Homage to the ancestral house at the death of Dilip Kumar

Peshawar

There is a wave of mourning in Pakistan over the death of legendary Bollywood actor and king of tragedy Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar was born in Peshawar and tributes are paid to him in his ancestral home here. Dileep’s heart has always been linked to this house. Even after gaining such fame in Mumbai, Dilip Kumar always remembered his city and his ancestral home.

Not so long ago, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province approved the purchase of the ancestral homes of actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar, which they decided to turn into museums. After the death of Dilip Kumar, people have arrived here in his memory. Posters have been put up in his memory here.

Dilip Kumar once said that my childhood in Peshawar was the best year of my life. Born in Peshawar, Dilip Kumar received the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian honor, by the government of Pakistan.

Pakistan mourns death of Dilip Kumar, President Arif Alvi expressed sorrow

He once wrote on his Twitter account that I was living in Peshawar with my parents, grandparents and many aunts and uncles. My house was echoing with laughter. My mother would often meet me in the kitchen where she worked very hard. I still remember sitting inside the house drinking tea with family members.

According to the notification issued by the district commissioner’s office, “The land (house of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor) will remain in the name of the acquiring department, ie the director of archeology and museums”. The provincial government has set the price of Kapoor’s house at Rs 1.5 crore while that of Kumar’s house at Rs 80 lakh.

Dilip Kumar campaigned for ND Tiwari and lost the election, full story

Dilip Kumar (@rifatorakzai)