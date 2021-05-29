Dinga Bakaba and Sébastien Mitton answer our questions – Old Sport Republic

News about the Deathloop game: Dinga Bakaba and Sébastien Mitton answer our questions Published on May 29th, 2021 at 5:10 pm, updated on May 29th, 2021 at 5:09 pm Planned for September 14th Deathloop sounds like a new departure for the French Studio Arkane, author of Dishonored and Prey. We were able to speak to the project manager and the artistic director about the creative process behind this new universe. Via video conference we were able to discuss with Dinga Bakaba and Sébastien Mitton, director and artistic director of Deathloop, the decisions that were made in the development of their new title, the new ideas they were led to and the questions that underlie such decisions lie. It takes pride in offering an original title in terms of its aesthetics and gameplay, while at the same time maintaining that characteristic identity that marked the heyday of the Lyon studio. Deathloop will be available on PC on September 14, 2021 and temporarily exclusively on PlayStation 5. From SkinWood, writing jeuxvideo.com MP