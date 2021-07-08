Dinosaur News: World’s Most Dangerous Dinosaur Fossil From A BUS With Sharp Claws Reveals: Lots Of Important Information Found From World’s Most Dangerous Dinosaur Fossil

Madrid

Scientists have obtained a lot of important information about the fossil of one of the most dangerous dinosaurs in the world, Portelasaurus sosbayanati. This herbivorous dinosaur found on Earth 130 million years ago was the size of a passenger bus, according to a new study. His razor sharp fingernails could cut off a heavy animal’s head in an instant. Despite his sharp nails, this dinosaur was vegetarian.

This dinosaur was 26 feet long

The research team from the Spanish University Joume I said that this dinosaur named Portelasaurus sosbayanati is over 26 feet long. A nail as deadly as a fingernail had stuck out from the tips of his thumbs, while the five fingers had sharp nails with a razor. Thanks to these nails, this dinosaur did all the work of its enemies in an instant. Due to the fear of these nails, any other animal was also afraid to approach this dinosaur.

Used to do all enemy work with nails

The author of this study, Dr Andres Santos-Qubedo, said that this dinosaur weapon is the most useful in combating predators. Apart from that, he also used those sharp, pointy fingernails to cut the fruit. Portelasaurus was a member of a specialized group of iguanodons called the sosbayanati styrkosteron. This creature lived 130 million years ago in an area that is now modern Spain.

Tyrannosaurus: 250 million giant carnivorous dinosaurs like Godzilla were born on Earth, a big revelation in the research

used to smell the scent of trees and plants through the nostrils

This dinosaur’s head also had large nostrils, so he could smell even the smallest of scents. This is the reason why he could easily recognize his pasture even in the dark. He also had a long, heavy tail that he wagged in the air to balance his 10-foot-tall body. The weight of this predatory dinosaur was around four tons.

Scientists have recognized that the ‘killing machine’ dinosaur caused the destruction of the earth 25 million years ago

Lots of important information found from the jawbone

Portelasaurus sosbayanati was identified from a jawbone excavated in a prehistoric animal cemetery in Catalonia. This animal is a cousin of the herbivorous dinosaur whose remains have been found in modern China and Niger. Dr Santos-Qubedo said it was a large animal with a pointed thumb and enlarged nostrils. Despite this, he followed a vegetarian, plant-based diet.