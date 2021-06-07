Dinosaur Skeleton Unearthed In China: Jurassic Lufengosaurus Dinosaur Skeleton Unearthed In China By Paleontologists

Strong points:

Chinese paleontologists have successfully unearthed the complete skeleton of an extraordinary dinosaur from the Jurassic period. About 180 million years old, an approximately 26-foot-long skeleton of this dinosaur has been found. About 70 percent of the dinosaur’s skeleton has been found. This dinosaur skeleton is said to have been found during excavations in May of this year.

This Jurassic period skeleton was found at Lufeng in southwest China and 70 percent of it is still present. Lufeng City Wang Tao, director of the Dinosaur Fossil Research Center, said finding a complete dinosaur skeleton like this in the world is a rare event in itself. He expressed hope that this dinosaur fossil is a national treasure.

This dinosaur belonged to the Lufengosaurus species.

Tao said his team are now eager to mine the dinosaur skeletons. He said that this dinosaur belonged to the Lufengosaurus species, which ruled the earth in pre-Jurassic times. Now, this team is engaged in the excavation of this skeleton urgently because the danger of soil erosion is looming. Earlier, in 2017, scientists found a collagen protein that belonged to the dinosaur of the Lufengosaurus species.

The dinosaurs of the Lufengosaurus species were on all fours and were called Lufeng lizards. Earlier in 2021, the skeleton of a young dinosaur from the Lufengosaurus period was found. This is a very important finding for paleontologists because it does not correspond to any other species of dinosaur.