direct energy weapons india: USSF energy weapon directed into space against Russia China United States World War III Beginning

Washington

With the growing tension with China and Russia, America has started to prepare for future wars. To protect its country and its strategic bases, America has also decided to deploy weapons in space. The US Space Force (USSF) has announced that it is working to activate direct energy weapons in space. This weapon will be so dangerous that it will detonate any country’s satellite in the blink of an eye. Not only that, many of them will be able to attack in any corner of the earth.

U.S. chief of space operations unveiled

The chief of space operations, General Jay Raymond, who appeared before the armed services committees of the United States Parliament and the Senate to discuss the budget, revealed this during Wednesday’s hearing. US Representative Jim Langevin, who attended the meeting, asked if the USSF is developing direct energy weapons for US satellites. To that, General J. Raymond replied: “Yes, sir, we are doing it”.

Told U.S. lawmakers about the space race

General Raymond told US lawmakers that space has long been the key to US economic and military success. Over the past three decades, we have been able to accept this access and this freedom. Unfortunately, the National Defense Strategy and the New Interim National Security Strategy reveal that this is not going to last long. He said Russia and China are rapidly developing their own space capabilities.

Is America Afraid of the Rising Power of China and Russia?

The head of the US Space Force also claimed that China and Russia are also deploying direct energy weapons in space. These weapons can blind, disrupt or damage our satellites. Their anti-satellite weapons in space are designed to destroy only US satellites. Their cyber capabilities can hinder our access to the domains of our own satellites.

Parliamentary committee discussing the military budget

During this hearing, the armed committees of both houses of the US Parliament questioned the Air Force and all its departments on their strategic and budgetary priorities. The day before, before this committee, the Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, General Charles Q. Brown Jr., appeared. During this time, he made a big reveal about the sixth-generation American fighter jet. The sixth-generation multirole fighter aircraft will replace the US Air Force’s Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor aircraft.