director of the cia James Woolsey Aliens: A former director of the CIA says, the plane was suddenly stopped in the middle of the air, hand of the aliens! – Former US CIA Director James Woolsey Says About Aliens On Earth

Strong points:

Former CIA Director James Woolsey has made a big statement about aliens around the world. James said one of his friend’s planes stopped at a height of 40,000 feet. He hoped that if aliens existed in space, we would be able to befriend him. Washington.

James Woolsey, former director of the US intelligence agency CIA, has made a big statement about aliens in the world. James said he previously suspected the existence of aliens but had to change his mind when one of his friends stopped at a height of 40,000 feet. He hoped that if aliens were present, we could become friends with him.

The former CIA director first spoke openly about the possibilities of aliens and told the story of his friend’s plane suddenly stopping at a height of 40,000 feet. He hoped that if aliens made contact, humanity would be able to “bond” with the aliens. James was Director of the CIA from 1993 to 1995.

Sky Ganga may be home to dead aliens and has fallen prey to its own science: research

“ The plane suddenly came to a stop at an altitude of 40,000 feet ”

In an interview on YouTube, James explained his new book Operation Dragon. During this conversation he said that over the past few years he has heard of many mysterious things in the air. He talked about things like airplanes. He said such reports were not always true to me, but there was an incident in which one of my friend’s aircraft suddenly came to a stop at an altitude of 40,000 feet and did not could not fly like a normal plane.

He said, “What’s going on, I don’t know. Does anyone know? ‘ Previously, several former CIA directors had also raised the possibility of aliens. Not only that, Ham Ished, the head of Israel’s former space security program, claimed that there were aliens in the universe and that they also had contact with America and Israel. Not only that, America’s outgoing President Donald Trump knows full well.

“ Manage an underground base on Mars ”

Ished also claimed that the presence of the aliens has been kept under wraps for now because humanity is not yet ready for it. Ham Ished, who has managed Israel’s space security program for nearly 30 years, said a “galactic federation” has been created which operates an underground base on Mars as part of a secret deal with the states. -United.