Dirt 5, Code Vein and Wreckfest among the new features of Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass membership is a huge success. No one doubts the potential anymore and only looks for a way to reproduce this service. Like every month, we have two key dates, one at the start of the month and one in the middle. On these dates, the new titles coming to the service are announced and this time we have great games to tell, including Dirt 5.

Seven new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass

We have already lost count of how many games are available in the subscription but the truth is that we have some entertainment for a while. A highlight among the new Dirt 5 game bundle, the Codemasters driving game hit stores in November and almost three months later we can already enjoy it on Game Pass.

Dirt 5 arrives just on time, this month it was announced that one of the titles leaving the service is Dirt 4. Nothing better to replace it than the new title from Codemasters. In addition, it is accompanied by six other games that will reach PC, Console and Cloud:

Code Vein is coming to PC February 18 Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire is coming to Xbox and Cloud February 18 Wreckfest is coming everywhere February 18 Killer Queen Black is coming to Xbox and Cloud February 23 Dirt 5 is coming to everyone Parts February 25 Elite Dangerous is coming to console February 25 Superhot: Mind Control Delete is coming to PC on February 25

On top of that, seven new games will have touch controls on Android, including: Bridge Constructor Portal, Morkredd, Neoverse, Nowhere Prophet, Spiritfarer, The Little Acre, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair.

Great news for Xbox Game Pass which sees how, although six titles from the service are leaving this month, they give us seven top-notch new games. Every day, Game Pass becomes more relevant on Xbox.