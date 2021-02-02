Discounts, health insurance, retirement plan … What is Amazon’s human resources management based on?

Amazon has been recognized for the company’s commitment to its people across the organization, from corporate ports to operations and Amazon web services. Thanks to its excellent people management, Amazon obtained the Top Employer 2021 label in Spain. This label, awarded by the Top Employers Institute, is one of the most demanding and prestigious certifications in the world in the field of human resources management, which recognizes the quality of the working environment, the opportunities for development professional and programs benefiting company employees.

In Spain, Amazon has more than 12,000 permanent employees, having created 5,000 new jobs in 2020 alone. All of them enjoy top-notch benefits, such as private health insurance, employee discount and a plan company pension plan. Logistics center workers can also access the Career Choice program, through which the company supports them to access adult training programs in the subject of their choice, funding 95% of tuition and associated fees up to to 8000 euros in four years.

In addition to Spain, Amazon has also been recognized as a Top Employer in Italy and France, highlighting its inclusion and diversity policies.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital