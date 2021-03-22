Discover all the advantages of the implementation of team building and escape room for companies

There are several modes of play: online, at the table and live, this one being the most attractive for the participants, as it creates an atmosphere of mystery and emotion so real that the individual is completely involved in the dynamics. .

BY RRHHDigital, 5:30 p.m. – March 22, 2021



What is an escape room?

The English translation would be “escape room”, as the name suggests, it is a game limited to a room or a confined space, where participants must solve puzzles quickly to get out and win.

Several themes can be adapted to this game, as well as the questions and puzzles that the participants will have to solve. The main idea is that the team can work together and in a coordinated way to achieve the desired goal.

There are different game modes: online, at the table and live, this one being the most attractive for the participants, as it creates an atmosphere of mystery and emotion so real that the individual is completely involved in the dynamics. . These room types are part of the service offered by Fox in a Box Zaragoza.

Types of escape room

Depending on the environment in which the activity takes place, there are two types of Escape Room:

Traditional. In its traditional version, the solving of puzzles and questions is performed in a closed environment, where members have limited time to solve them and interact with each other. Outside. In this type of Escape Room, the game goes to another level, because the environment is completely open and it is not known who is in the game or where the clues are. The best way to describe it is to work as a team and piece together the clues to unravel the mystery.

Benefits of the Escape Room for businesses

There are multiple benefits associated with the social interaction promoted by Escape Rooms, these intense activities force their participants to develop collaborative bonds to achieve a common goal, which can be used very well by companies to achieve the following benefits:

Develop leadership. Undoubtedly, in all types of activities that involve the interaction of people, a leader always emerges who tries to direct particular efforts towards achieving the end goal. In Escape Room, the leader figure usually appears as a sort of emcee who seeks to organize all the members. Promotes the integration of the team. It refers specifically to the union of a group of individuals with a common goal, it can be applied specifically in work environments or in any area of ​​daily life. In this game, the participants are forced to work together and collaborate with the other members to solve the puzzles. Improve communication. The importance of communication for achieving results in the business and personal sphere is well known, it is the key to almost all human processes. The Escape Room promotes communication between the different members of the team, to find the exit together. Development of self-confidence. When developing the activity, individuals must act with safety, confidence and trust their instincts to leave the room; These are very useful qualities that you can demonstrate later in your performance on the job. It promotes decision making. A routine task in business activity, processes require momentum to run. All the time in the game they have to make decisions that will directly affect the outcome, this teaches participants to take risks and take consequences. Evaluation of results. This is a key point in any business, once you apply or change a procedure, you should perform an analysis of the results to determine the level of success or failure of the initiative. When developing the activity, it is essential that participants are able to recognize the effectiveness of their actions in order to assess whether they are progressing towards their goal. Creative drive. The key to the organizational process is having the creative ability to find effective and efficient solutions to everyday problems. The Escape Room game is perfect for developing creativity, asking problems and questions where you need to be quick, resourceful and original with ideas.

Escape Room and Team Building

Team Building is the business practice that seeks to encourage teamwork between different members of the organization and the Escape Room is a great option for employees to interact, joining forces around a common goal. Currently Fox in a box Escape Room Zaragoza is the market leader, largely meeting the expectations of its customers.

Game modes

Businesses can take advantage of the Escape Room in any of the available modalities, each with their own perks that make them perfect for certain purposes.

Online. This modality allows its players to participate in simulated environments via the Internet, where they must apply the fundamental principle of the game: escape from the room by solving puzzles. Its advantage is that it can be played at home and with people from different places on the Internet. Board game. In this version, families and friends usually get together to enjoy an afternoon of games, but it can be perfectly developed by members of an office. The idea is to get out before time runs out, using strategy, logic and observation. The themes and difficulties are adaptable to the objectives. Live. This is the most striking and real modality, where the participants get involved at the highest level, since the real rooms are designed according to the environment or the setting chosen for the game. Salle lives a unique and unparalleled experience, as it ceases to play as a spectator and plays an active role in the dynamics.

In general, companies carry out activities within their Team Building programs in order to deepen the links and modes of communication between their employees. In this way, not only the employees but also the company benefit, having highly interdependent professionals who can work around a common goal.

The Escape Room for companies has gained great popularity, especially in Spain. Currently, this is a very effective strategy to promote teamwork, large groups participate and can even be carried out at the customer’s premises.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital