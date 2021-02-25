Discover all the news of the post-COVID tax reform in Spain

Lefebvre has just published the new edition of Memento Fiscal, the first consultation reference for the tax advisor who rigorously analyzes all Spanish taxation

Lefebvre, Spanish leader in legal information and practical solutions for lawyers, advisers and companies, publishes the new edition of Memento Fiscal, the reference work in the tax and tax field. Since its creation, advisers, financial directors and all tax professionals have used this work to dispel their doubts on the main issues of tax interest. The book, which contains new case law or updated information on inspection procedures, among others, is the first reference manual in a year to show a significant change due to the effects of the Coronavirus in all social spheres.

The in-depth reform of the tax system and the financing system proposed by the Ministry of Finance and the forthcoming treatment of the law on measures to prevent and combat tax fraud require very detailed analysis and knowledge of taxation. Among its novelties, the new law on measures to prevent and fight against tax fraud revises the ban on tax amnesties, focuses on great wealth and multinational digital services, expands the list of defaulters of the tax administration, incorporates the prohibition of the use of double use software and better control of crypto-currencies.

For this reason, and in order to deepen this key reform for the legal advisor of the future, and to learn about other notable aspects of taxation such as new tax reform measures and tax management procedures, to inspection and collection, Lefebvre completes in 2021 for the first time its key work with the Tax Congress 2021, an event that will bring together on March 25 the best experts from public administration, companies and law firms and in which they will analyze the practical application of the new regulations for businesses and professionals.

Tax news 2021

Coinciding with the update of the Tax Memento, it is worth mentioning the new functionalities which affect the 7 main taxes and which came into force at the beginning of the year:

1. Personal income tax (IRPF)

Personal income tax is reduced from € 8,000 to € 2,000 in individual savings and business plans, from € 8,000 to € 10,000. Reduces the tax base from € 2,500 to € 1,000 of contributions to spouses’ provident plans, when they receive income from work or economic activities below € 8,000. The general state tax base increases by 2 percentage points for labor income above € 300,000 and the savings tax base by 3 points for capital income above € 200,000, which is now taxed at 26% instead of 23%.

2. Value added tax (VAT)

As a result of COVID-19, temporary measures are established in tax rates, such as applying a 0% rate to intra-community deliveries, imports and acquisitions of medical devices for in vitro testing and vaccines. The measure will also target goods used to mitigate the effects of the pandemic whose recipients are public law entities, clinics, hospitals or private social entities. The reduced rate of 4% will go to intra-Community deliveries, imports and acquisitions of disposable surgical masks.

3. Wealth tax

It rises by one point, from 2.5% to 3.5%, for fortunes of more than 10 million euros and continues indefinitely. The autonomous communities continue to exercise power over this tax.

4. Corporate tax

The requirement for the acquisition value of the investment is removed when, with a percentage less than 5%, the acquisition price is greater than 20 million euros. The exemption and deduction are modified to avoid double taxation on the profits or on the income generated during the transmissions of the participants, which, if they are complete, become 95%.

5. Income tax for non-residents (IRNR)

A transitional regime is in place, from 2021 to 2025, during which an exemption of profits received from an entity with shares acquired before January 1 can be applied. The acquisition value must be greater than 20 million euros and cannot reach a participation of 5% in the share capital.

6. Tax on insurance premiums

Increase in the tax from 6% to 8%, an increase that would mean a collection of 455 million euros this year and a cost of almost 30 € more per year for Spanish families according to sources in the insurance industry.

7. Tax on asset transfers and documented legal acts:

Due to the pandemic, delays in filing, paying taxes, exemptions related to certain mortgages, etc. have been extended. The transposition of CAD 6 is approved, which, among other obligations, imposes on intermediaries the duty to inform the AEAT of cross-border mechanisms that involve aggressive tax planning.

