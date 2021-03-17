Discover employer brand trends from Nawaiam

The event, organized by Mibucle, will take place on March 17 and 18, with the aim of connecting the most motivated talents with the best companies to work for.

In the current environment, organizations must adapt their strategies and methods of action to achieve the goals of the current year and, for this, it is essential that companies know the latest trends in employer branding.

To meet this need, the first 100% digital and free event focused on the Employer Brand is taking place in Spain, in order to learn about the latest trends that will allow companies to adjust their strategies in a context marked by uncertainty and changes.

How it works?

The event, organized by Mibucle and in which Nawaiam participated, will take place on March 17 and 18, via digital platforms, with the aim of connecting the most motivated talents with the best companies to work for.

Experts and HR managers from Latin America and Spain will give must-see live lectures where they will share all their knowledge. You will take concrete learning and action plans.

MibucleCONF will have more than 20 international speakers, including Javier Krawicki, co-founder of Nawaiam Gaming, who will present his “His future has come to the psycho-technician” speech at MibucleCONF.

And the world is changing very quickly. Technology speeds up processes. Personalization is commonplace. Innovation is the obligatory word. Being digital is obvious. Optimize the time and the value of being authentic with who we are, because in this way we will achieve well-being. Javier will talk about it and much more in his exhibition.

