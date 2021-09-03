LETTER SIZE

Hybrid work models: discover five keys for organizations to succeed in the new work environment

We reveal the keys for organizations to maintain the productivity and flexibility typical of teleworking as well as the personal interaction that characterizes the face-to-face return to the office

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – September 3, 2021



The summer holidays are coming to an end and as the vaccination rate increases in Spain, more and more organizations are opting for a return to work that combines the advantages of teleworking and values ​​the virtues of face-to-face. This is how 65% of companies opt for a hybrid model, according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group and the enClave de Personas think tank.

Faced with this reality, Michael Page, a leading consultant for the selection of qualified talent, identifies the five keys for organizations to maintain the productivity and flexibility typical of teleworking as well as the personal interaction that characterizes the face-to-face return to the office. :

Flex as Needs – Flexibility has become the norm in an increasingly agile environment. In this sense, companies must equip themselves with a range of options that cover the different profiles of employees and their needs. According to the recent Candidate Pulse survey conducted by Michael Page, 44% of respondents said their productivity had improved thanks to being able to work different schedules while telecommuting. Transparency is essential: companies must establish ground rules regarding the mixed model. Employees should have clear, transparent and consistent guidelines to align expectations and avoid confusion. Synergy between physical space and technology: the office must be an attractive place that invites collaboration, the exchange of ideas and spontaneous communication. It is also important that you ensure adequate spaces for those who have virtual meetings and need privacy or focus. Technology as an ally: Over the past year, technology has been one of the fundamental pillars to keep businesses active and connect all employees. In hybrid environments, IT solutions become essential to guarantee a supervised work experience in the same environment, without barriers. Integral well-being as a priority: the mental and physical health of employees was an important item on the business agenda during the telework boom. With the return to normality of this mixed model, it is necessary to create and enrich experiences that promote healthy habits among employees: relaxation sessions, disconnection breaks, among others.

“We are faced with a new reality of work, in which the mixed work model is seen as the ideal balance between the needs of employees and companies. The success of the implementation of these hybrid environments will depend on the directions set by the companies, according to the needs and the disposition of the employees. From Michael Page, we are helping companies walk this path in the most satisfying way possible, ”adds Domenec Gilabert, Senior Executive Director of PageGroup, of Michael Page.

